MARTIN, June Elizabeth:
Passed away 13 April 2020, at home surrounded by family. Much loved wife of the late Jim Martin, loved mother and mother-in-law of Roy, Denny & Angie, Lyndy & Scotty, Ivan & Carol, Jim & Glory, Diana & Roger, Nina, Toni & Ed. Dearly loved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Great-Great-Grandmother. Surrogate mother to all the extended family members. A private Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service to celebrate Mum's Life at a date to be confirmed.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020