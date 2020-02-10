Karam MEULI

Guest Book
  • "Shocked and saddened at the loss of Karam. One of the most..."
  • "Whanau sending Aroha Thinking of you all"
    - Shelly Chainey
  • "Deepest sympathy to the Meuli Whanau, RIP Karam"
    - Karen Manson nee Sharp
  • "Rest in peace Karam. I hold wonderful memories of a..."
    - Prabha Torrance
  • "Karam we will always hold in our hearts special memories of..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Midhirst Hall
Burial
Following Services
Midhirst Cemetery
Death Notice

MEULI, Karam:
Sunrise 28.07.73 -
Sunset 07.02.20
We, the whanau, wish to acknowledge the passing of our beloved dad, partner, brother, son, mentor and friend. A service to celebrate Karam's life will be held at the Midhirst Hall at 12.30pm today, followed by his burial at the Midhirst Cemetery. Kai hakari to be served upon return. All welcome.
Fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.
All messages to Brian Darth Funeral Services, PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 10, 2020
