Karen HOLLINGSWORTH

Guest Book
  • "So very sad to here of Karens passing. Our deepest sympathy..."
  • "Moe mai ra Whaea. Ka nui te aroha kia koutou katoa."
    - Rose Taikato
Service Information
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
Service
Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Patea Cemetery
Death Notice

HOLLINGSWORTH,
Karen Janet:
Passed away peacefully at home, in her sleep, aged 67 years. Beloved wife of the late John (Hollie). Loving mother of Tamati, Ernest and the late Gareth Dearly loved nan of her many mokopuna. Eldest daughter of Ernest and the late Pauline Pullen. Most loved and respected by her teina and tungane.
E te tuakana, hoki atu ki
tou moewai rokiroki.
Haere, Haere, Haere atu ra.
Karen will lay instate at 19 Manchester Street, Patea. Tangihanga will be held on Thursday 20th August 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Patea Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020
