van HOOF, Karl Adriaan:
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, 13th August 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Debby. Adored father and father-in-law of Kim and Matt, and Luke and Peppi, and Opa to Bodhi, Indy and Lumi.
Reunited with his one true love and forever in our hearts.
No flowers by request. A celebration of Karl's life will be held in the Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 17th August 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019