Karl VAN HOOF

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Karl's passing. Also very fond ..."
    - Patricia Ruiter
  • "Our sincerest condolences to the Van Hoof family. So many..."
    - Barbara Flett
  • "A shock to hear Karl was so sick he was a wonderful..."
  • "Luke, Peppi and family we are so very sorry for your loss,..."
    - Nicola Walsh
  • "Our condolences to you all, we were all part of the Dutch..."
    - Annamarie Brbich/van Dillen
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

van HOOF, Karl Adriaan:
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, 13th August 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Debby. Adored father and father-in-law of Kim and Matt, and Luke and Peppi, and Opa to Bodhi, Indy and Lumi.
Reunited with his one true love and forever in our hearts.
No flowers by request. A celebration of Karl's life will be held in the Chapel of W Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 17th August 2019, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.