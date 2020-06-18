RUKUWAI,
Katarina Celine Te Atatu:
Our baby girl, our first born, our first wee treasure, Kata took it upon herself to end her sadness on Monday 15th June 2020. Loved darling daughter of Katrina and Matiu. Adored big sister and step-sister of Tahlia, Siena, and Lily. Precious Moko of Selwyn (Dundun) and Jennifer Williams and Iriaka and the late Wayne Rukuwai. Adored niece, Cuzzie and Sissy to so many. Kata will be at Owae Marae from Thursday 18th June 2020. Te Ra Nehu will be held at Owae Marae, Waitara, on Saturday 20th June 2020 at 10.00am.
'Rest our precious taonga.
Tõ tãtou iti Kahurangi'
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 18, 2020