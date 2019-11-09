Kathleen BIRCHALL

  • "Heart felt condolences to all of kaths family. From sonia..."
    - Sonia Johnston
  • "Deepest Sympathy to all the family,"
    - Evan and Kath Benton
Passed away peacefully at Woodrow Grove on Monday 4th November 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law to Michael and Sheila, and Garry and Jill. Treasured Nanny to Kent and Carrie, Scott and Leighanne, Jessica and Richard, and loved Great-Nanny to Brianna, Katelyn, Jacob, Ethan, and Mahli. A private family service has been held in accordance with Kath's wishes

