BIRCHALL,
Kathleen Patricia (Kath):
Passed away peacefully at Woodrow Grove on Monday 4th November 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loved and cherished mum and mother-in-law to Michael and Sheila, and Garry and Jill. Treasured Nanny to Kent and Carrie, Scott and Leighanne, Jessica and Richard, and loved Great-Nanny to Brianna, Katelyn, Jacob, Ethan, and Mahli. A private family service has been held in accordance with Kath's wishes
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 9, 2019