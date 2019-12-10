CROCKETT,
Kathleen May (Kath):
Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday, December 9, 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Much loved mother of Charles and Annette, Gaylene and Glen, Brian and Jenni, Andrew and Tania, Fiona and Barry, Darran and the late Vicki. Cherished Grandma of Neroli, Trent; Ashley, Rachel; Alexis, Shanae; Brooke and Ellie, and Great-Grandma of Vayda. Messages to 'The Crockett family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday, December 12, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019