Kathleen CROCKETT

Guest Book
  • "To Tim & Peter our condolences and the Lilly family our..."
    - Dennis Ashman
  • "Sending my love to you all at this sad time, sorry I cannot..."
  • "To Anne Manu my condolences to you and the Lilly family for..."
    - Anna Maria Stockman
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

CROCKETT,
Kathleen May (Kath):
Peacefully, surrounded by family, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Monday, December 9, 2019, aged 83 years. Beloved wife of the late Cecil. Much loved mother of Charles and Annette, Gaylene and Glen, Brian and Jenni, Andrew and Tania, Fiona and Barry, Darran and the late Vicki. Cherished Grandma of Neroli, Trent; Ashley, Rachel; Alexis, Shanae; Brooke and Ellie, and Great-Grandma of Vayda. Messages to 'The Crockett family', c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at The Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Thursday, December 12, at 11.00am.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.