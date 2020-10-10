MURRAY, Kathleen Caroline
(Kath/Kara):
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 8th October 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late Mo Murray. Devoted Mum of Kate, Glenny, Moppy, George, Michelle, Belinda and Darren. Beloved Nana Go-Go of all her Moko and Mokomoko. Kath will be lying in state at 46 Ihaia Road, Opunake. Funeral service to be held Tuesday 13th October, 11.00am, St. Paul's Church, 41 King Street, Opunake.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020