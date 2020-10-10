Kathleen MURRAY

  • "Words can't say the feeling l had when l heard that Kath..."
    - Gary Morris
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time.A lovely lady now at..."
    - Ruth Olliver
  • "Kia hinga te totara I te wao Nui a Tane. Heartbroken..."
    - Ann-marie
  • "To Kaths Family so sorry to learn of your Mums passing ..."
    - Mike and Sandra James
  • "Sending all my love to all the Murray families I'm so sorry..."
    - Mary Davis
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Paul's Church
41 King Street
Opunake
MURRAY, Kathleen Caroline
(Kath/Kara):

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday 8th October 2020, at Taranaki Base Hospital. Much loved wife and soulmate of the late Mo Murray. Devoted Mum of Kate, Glenny, Moppy, George, Michelle, Belinda and Darren. Beloved Nana Go-Go of all her Moko and Mokomoko. Kath will be lying in state at 46 Ihaia Road, Opunake. Funeral service to be held Tuesday 13th October, 11.00am, St. Paul's Church, 41 King Street, Opunake.
