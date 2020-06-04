ROGERS, Kathleen Kataraina
(nee Ruakere):
Passed away peacefully at Taurima Rest Home on Tuesday 2nd June 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne (dec) and John, Darrin and Kerri, and Alistair and Anila. Dearly loved Nanna to Bobby and John; Jack and Nika; Jess and Jayden and Great-Nanny to her mokos. Loved daughter of the late Ani and Rongomai. Our heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Taurima Rest Home (and previously Mission Rest Home) for their compassion and care of Mum over the past eight years. Tributes to Kath may be left online at www.wabraham.co.nz/notices. Due to current circumstances, a private family service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Abraham's Funeral Home (New Plymouth), on Saturday 6th June 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 4, 2020