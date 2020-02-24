WARD, Kathleen (Kathy)
Jean (nee Huggett):
Service No. 818259, Bombardier, WAAC.
Late of 33 Fillis St, New Plymouth. Peacefully left us on 21 February 2020, aged 99. Loved wife of the late Les. Sadly missed mother and mother-in-law of Trace and Tam, and Darryl and Natalya; grandmother of Amie, Amanda, Joel, Caleb, and Maria; and great-grandmother of Aiya. A funeral for Kathy will be held at St Andrew's Church, Liardet St, New Plymouth, at 2.00pm on Tuesday, 25 February, followed by interment at Awanui Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Cancer Society of NZ. Messages c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 24, 2020