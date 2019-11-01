ANDERSON,
Kay Maree Tasma:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on 26 October 2019, in her 42nd year. Deeply loved daughter of Morris and Valda, sister of Aprill, sister-in-law of Mike, and adored eldest granddaughter of Nora Marshall. We are immensely sad that we had to say goodbye. We take comfort that she suffers no more and the struggle to stay with us has ended. We thank all those who cared for Kay over the past 5 years. Kay's interment will be held at 1.00pm on Saturday 2 November at Inglewood Cemetery, Rata Street, Inglewood.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019