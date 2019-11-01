Kay ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Kay, I'll always remember your smile and your laughter! My..."
    - Nicki Myles
  • "May her soul rest in peace. A best friend and colleague."
    - Shiv Sivaraman
  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all. A wonderful daughter..."
    - Lyn Proffit
  • "Lovely memories sweetie love nana"
  • "Beautiful kay.Free to fly with the Angel's.love sarah"
    - Sarah Moses
Service Information
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
095203119
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Kay Maree Tasma:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on 26 October 2019, in her 42nd year. Deeply loved daughter of Morris and Valda, sister of Aprill, sister-in-law of Mike, and adored eldest granddaughter of Nora Marshall. We are immensely sad that we had to say goodbye. We take comfort that she suffers no more and the struggle to stay with us has ended. We thank all those who cared for Kay over the past 5 years. Kay's interment will be held at 1.00pm on Saturday 2 November at Inglewood Cemetery, Rata Street, Inglewood.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019
