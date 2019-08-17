Kay MCCARTIE

  • "Our deepest sympathy to you all"
    - Kath and Evan Benton
Death Notice

McCARTIE, Kay Frances
(nee Scrimgeour):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 9th August 2019, aged 86 years. Most dearly loved wife of Murray for over 62 years and mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Keith. Adored grandmother of Missy and Brent, Brad and Mal, AJ and Claire, and Ben, and her beloved great-grandchildren, Justin, Ruby, Phoebe, and Archer.
You will be forever loved
and missed by us all.
All messages to the McCartie family, C/- 100 East Road, RD 22, Stratford 4392. In accordance with Kay's wishes a private service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
