Kaye ANSTEY

Guest Book
  • "Dear Lynette and Neville So sad to read of your loss..."
    - Colleen Bird
  • " to you at this sad time."
    - Colleen Wildermoth
  • "Neville, Lynette and family we are so sorry to hear of your..."
    - Colin & Pauline Christie
  • "A lovely courageous wife, mother and daughter ,wish we..."
    - Jean and Ian Dunn
  • "Kaye has been an inspiration to us all. She fought with..."
    - Chris and Wayne Goldsworthy
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park
Perth
View Map
Death Notice

ANSTEY, Kaye Maree
(Goldsworthy):
Aged 49. Sadly passed away, after a courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her family in Perth, Western Australia, on November 14, 2020. Treasured daughter of Lynette & Neville Goldsworthy. Loved big sister of Susie and sister-in-law of Steve Hofmans, cool Aunty to Petra & Jesse.
We are going to miss that beautiful smile and your
zest for life.


logo our beautiful Kaye.

A celebration of Kaye's life will be at Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park, Perth, 2.30pm (7.30pm NZ time), Friday, November 27. Kaye's Service will be streamed online for those wishing to attend. Please contact family for the link.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020
