ANSTEY, Kaye Maree
(Goldsworthy):
Aged 49. Sadly passed away, after a courageous battle with brain cancer, surrounded by her family in Perth, Western Australia, on November 14, 2020. Treasured daughter of Lynette & Neville Goldsworthy. Loved big sister of Susie and sister-in-law of Steve Hofmans, cool Aunty to Petra & Jesse.
We are going to miss that beautiful smile and your
zest for life.
our beautiful Kaye.
A celebration of Kaye's life will be at Pinnaroo Valley Memorial Park, Perth, 2.30pm (7.30pm NZ time), Friday, November 27. Kaye's Service will be streamed online for those wishing to attend. Please contact family for the link.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020