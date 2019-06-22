KEARNS, Kaye (Georgie):
Peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved daughter of Les and Kaye (dec), Loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved mother of Rana, Donna, Robert and Janine. Dearly loved Gran and Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Bryon and Gail (dec), Rex and Pat.
We will love you always.
A service for Kaye will be held in The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 25 June 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019