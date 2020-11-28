CROWE, Keith John:
16.7.1937 to 27.11.2020
It is with sadness that we announce that Keith has played his final round. After a brief illness Keith passed peacefully away surrounded by the family who loved him so much at Taranaki Base Hospital. Husband of Janet for 57.5 years. Father and friend of Rodney & Gaye (Moana), Adrian/Crowie (deceased) & Mandy (Ngaere), Elg (Elgene) & Richard Anderson (New Plymouth). A special Grandad to Fletcher, Ginny and Malia Broderick, Caleb Patterson, Connor & Tegan Crowe. We will farewell Keith on Thursday 3 December at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, at 10.30am. Messages for Keith's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/keith, for those unable to attend his farewell you are welcome to join us via the live-stream.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 28, 2020