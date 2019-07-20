Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vospers Funeral Home 257 Devon St East New Plymouth , Taranaki 067590912 Death Notice



Surrounded by family, Keith passed away at Te Rangimarie Hospice on 15 July 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Eleanor. Treasured father, father-in-law and poppa of Mark and Claire, Chayse and Liliana (Bell Block), the late Jenny, and Stephen (Whangamata). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Noel and Mary (Fitzroy), and the late Joan. Respected and loved uncle to 26 nieces and nephews and loved brother-in-law of Kath and Ken (Whangarei), Joe and Lois (Lepperton), Michael (Eketahuna), Monica and the late Ken (Melbourne), Anne (New Plymouth), Lawson and Kay (Kaimata), Rita and Trevor (Yarrawanga, Victoria). A private family farewell has been held according to Keith's wishes at his home in Barrett Street. A memorial service will be held later this month at the New Plymouth Golf Club where he was a life member and volunteer. Donations to Te Rangimarie Hospice in Keith's memory would be appreciated and may be left at the memorial service or posted to PO Box 5122, New Plymouth 4343.







