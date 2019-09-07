HODSON, Keith Robert:
Eleanor and family, would like to thank relatives and friends for their love and support with the loss of Keith with flowers, cards, letters, baking and visits during and after his passing. Special thanks to Trish Stewart for your tributes at both Keith's private and memorial services. Also to family and friends who helped to make his farewell special with your contributions. To Stephen for your personal tribute to your Dad by making his coffin and urn, and to Mark, Claire, Chayse and Liliana for your flowers, tributes and cards for Dad and Poppa. Thank you to Vospers and Mike Aro for your loving care of Keith. To TDHB Urology Department, Mr Johnson, and Dr Phil Weeks thank you for all your specialist care. To Taranaki Hospice and nurses thank you for your support and caring for Keith during his illness. My appreciation to all who made donations to Taranaki Hospice thank you. To the New Plymouth Golf Club and all who attended thank you for joining us to farewell Keith from one of his favorite places. As many addresses are unknown please except our grateful thanks for your love and support.
