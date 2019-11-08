JACKSON, Keith Lester:
Peacefully with family by his side at Molly Ryan Rest Home on Thursday 7th November 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat for over 64 years. Loved and cherished Dad and Dad-in-law to Margaret and Mark Hancock, Michael (deceased) and Julie and Geoff Otene, Paul and Dianne, Sean and Meredith, Cushla and the late Nich Murkin. Loved Pop to Chris and Neisha, Melissa and Simon, Sheryllee and Harrie, Nicola and Michael, Nadia, Hayden and Antonia; Daniel and Emily, Matthew and Hannah; Bradley, and Sarah. Special Great-Pop to his 14 great-grandchildren. Keith will be at the family home for Rosary which will be recited on Sunday evening 10th November 2019 at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Keith in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Nelson Street, Waitara, on Monday 11th November 2019 at 1.30pm.
