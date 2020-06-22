Keith PIPER

Death Notice

PIPER, Keith Dillon:
Passed peacefully on Tuesday 16 June 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved son of the late Ian and Ida Piper. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Katherine and Colin West, and Claire (dec) and Ian Cooper. Dearly loved uncle of Murray (dec) and Craig (dec) Cooper, Julie, Jonathan and Asha West, and great-uncle of Bailee, Brodie, and Corban West. All messages to "The West Family", c/- 253 Norfolk Road Lower, RD 8, Inglewood 4388. According to Keith's wishes a private family farewell has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2020
