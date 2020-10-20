ROSE, Kenneth:
ROSE, Kathleen:
On Wednesday 14th October 2020, at Tauranga Hospital, and Saturday 10th October 2020, at home respectively. Both in their 85th year, Kenneth passed surrounded by family after a long and brave battle with declining health, and Kathleen taken from us suddenly with a short illness. Survived by three sons, Paul, Mark and his wife Adele and Craig and his wife Geeta. Adored Grandparents to their four grandchildren, Amy-Lee, Hannah, Ethan and Charlotte; and Great-Grandparents to James. A service to celebrate the life of Ken and Kathleen will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Thursday 22 October, at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sanctuary Mountain, one of their favourite walks. https://www.sanctuarymountain.co.nz/donate-now.
All communication to the Rose family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020