Kenneth and Kathleen ROSE

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to the family, Ken was my first supervisor..."
  • "Please accept our deepest sympathies on your loss. Ross..."
    - Ross Madgwick
  • "So very sorry to read such sad news. Ken and Kath were good..."
    - Frank and Hazel Broomhead
  • "Thinking to you all at this time. I'll always remember both..."
    - Ian Chapman
  • "So sad and shocked to hear of their passings, they were..."
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa
View Map
Death Notice

ROSE, Kenneth:
ROSE, Kathleen:
On Wednesday 14th October 2020, at Tauranga Hospital, and Saturday 10th October 2020, at home respectively. Both in their 85th year, Kenneth passed surrounded by family after a long and brave battle with declining health, and Kathleen taken from us suddenly with a short illness. Survived by three sons, Paul, Mark and his wife Adele and Craig and his wife Geeta. Adored Grandparents to their four grandchildren, Amy-Lee, Hannah, Ethan and Charlotte; and Great-Grandparents to James. A service to celebrate the life of Ken and Kathleen will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Thursday 22 October, at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sanctuary Mountain, one of their favourite walks. https://www.sanctuarymountain.co.nz/donate-now.
All communication to the Rose family, c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.