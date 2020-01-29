BEDFORD, Ken
(Kenneth Edward):
18.3.1938 - 26.1.2020
Loved husband of the late Barb. Loved partner of Alison. Loved dad of Jan, Wayne (deceased), Denise and Alex, and Poppy Bear of Chelsey and Catilyn, Blake, Avia, and Bradley. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ozanam House, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages c/- Bedford family, PO Box 123, Waitara 4346. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Clifton Park Community Centre (Whai Tapuwae Nõ Rongo), 17 Princess Street, Waitara, on Friday 31 January 2020 at 10.30am. Private cremation to follow.
"May the wind always
be at your back
and the sun on your face
and may the wings of
destiny carry you aloft"
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020