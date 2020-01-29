Kenneth BEDFORD (1938 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Jan and her Family, please accept our sincere..."
    - william macleod
  • "Dear Ken A man dedicated to serving his community A..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to Ken's family. A great community man..."
  • "Very sad news condolences to all the family.Derek and Ruth..."
  • "So sad to hear of Ken's passing. Thinking of you Alison..."
    - Wendy Goodwin
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Clifton Park Community Centre (Whai Tapuwae Nõ Rongo)
17 Princess Street
Waitara
View Map
Death Notice

BEDFORD, Ken
(Kenneth Edward):
18.3.1938 - 26.1.2020
Loved husband of the late Barb. Loved partner of Alison. Loved dad of Jan, Wayne (deceased), Denise and Alex, and Poppy Bear of Chelsey and Catilyn, Blake, Avia, and Bradley. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ozanam House, Palmerston North, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All messages c/- Bedford family, PO Box 123, Waitara 4346. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Clifton Park Community Centre (Whai Tapuwae Nõ Rongo), 17 Princess Street, Waitara, on Friday 31 January 2020 at 10.30am. Private cremation to follow.
"May the wind always
be at your back
and the sun on your face
and may the wings of
destiny carry you aloft"

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.