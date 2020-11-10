Kenneth BUCKTHOUGHT

Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful Uncle, We will love you and..."
    - Tracey Ryan
  • "At peace Kenny..In my heart forever.. ❤Love you big..."
    - Carol Litt
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
Death Notice

BUCKTHOUGHT,
Kenneth Ronald Henry
(Ken):
On Monday, 9th November 2020. Loved son of Ron and Ivy (both deceased), loved father and father-in-law of Tracy, Debbie, brother and brother-in-law of Gavin and Judy, Robin, Carol and Bill, Rodney and Kirstin, Vanessa and Lester, loved grandad to all his grandchildren, and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Buckthought family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com A Service for Ken will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday, 13th November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by the burial at The Hawera Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020
