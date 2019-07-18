Kenneth FINER

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

FINER, Kenneth Noel (Ken):
Suddenly, on 16 July 2019, at his home, aged 72 years. Treasured husband and best friend of Joyce (née Cleland), much loved dad of Malcolm and Megan, Jan and Bill Hodson, Viv and Graeme Jones, caring poppy of Jared, Codi, Eloise, Joel, Nicole, Logan, Mitchell and Sheldon. Youngest brother of Jean (deceased) and Dick (deceased), Betty (deceased) and Les, Mary and Bruce, Val and Don (deceased), Barry (deceased) and Rosie, Ian and Janet, Alan and June, Graeme, Laurie and Jill, Ross (deceased) and Dellys. No flowers by request please. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Park City Church, 94 Hurlstone Drive, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 23 July, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 18 to July 20, 2019
