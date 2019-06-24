GARDINER,
Kenneth Albert (Ken):
Peacefully with family at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth on Friday 21 June 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Ngaire (deceased). Loved Dad of Alexis, Averil, Reijel, Blair, Megan, Duncan, and Hamish and their partners. Cherished by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to the Gardiner family may be left on Ken's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/ken
"After a life well lived,
an old Liverpudlian
has returned home"
In accordance with the family's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to remember Ken will take place at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 24, 2019