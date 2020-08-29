Kenneth LOWE

Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
cnr Devon Street and Wairau Road
Picton
Death Notice

LOWE,
Kenneth Albert (Ken):
On Thursday, August 27, 2020, peacefully at Wairau Hospital Blenheim. Aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Elizabeth Margret Rose Lowe (Betty), loved father of Peter, Owen, Barbara, Karen, Tony, Colin and Barry. Loved Grandfather of Brian, Emma, Christopher, Gregory, Kimberly, Aaron, Serena, Nataly, George, and Samantha. Loved by four great-grandchildren. The family appreciate the love and care of all staff at Wairau Hospital. Messages to the Lowe Family, P O Box 63, Waikawa Bay, Picton 7251. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, cnr Devon Street and Wairau Road, Picton at 11.00am, on Tuesday, September 1, followed by interment at Picton Cemetery. The current Covid-19 restrictions will apply.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 29, 2020
