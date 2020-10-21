MACKENZIE,
Kenneth Robin (Mac):
Passed away peacefully with friends in Taranaki, October 13, 2020, aged 79 years. Brother to Heather Routley and Jean Robertson, of Whangarei. Brother-in-law to David, Don, Ross, Lestari, Sharon and Paul. Dearly loved husband of the late Trisha. Dad to Robyn and Meg (Kerry), father-in-law to Rob. Gramps to Mac, Finn and Alice. A private family service was held in Napier. Sincere thanks to all those who cared for Mac in his last weeks. In lieu of flowers, Mac requested donations to the Cancer Society. All messages to the Mackenzie Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020