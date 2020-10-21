Kenneth MACKENZIE

Guest Book
  • "R.I.P Mac my old boss a true hard man. Can anyone please..."
    - Brendon Chesswas
  • "So sad to lose an old Mate. Now the pain hs gone, rest in..."
    - Don Rhodes
  • "RIP Mac, was great to have caught up with you in recent..."
    - Mike Harris
  • "Rest In Peace old mate."
    - Laurie & Jackie Dalziel
  • "R.I.P Mac thank you Steve Daisley perth WA"
Death Notice

MACKENZIE,
Kenneth Robin (Mac):
Passed away peacefully with friends in Taranaki, October 13, 2020, aged 79 years. Brother to Heather Routley and Jean Robertson, of Whangarei. Brother-in-law to David, Don, Ross, Lestari, Sharon and Paul. Dearly loved husband of the late Trisha. Dad to Robyn and Meg (Kerry), father-in-law to Rob. Gramps to Mac, Finn and Alice. A private family service was held in Napier. Sincere thanks to all those who cared for Mac in his last weeks. In lieu of flowers, Mac requested donations to the Cancer Society. All messages to the Mackenzie Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 21, 2020
