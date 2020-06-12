Kenneth MCALLISTER

Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Robert Gibson Hall Manaia
Death Notice

McALLISTER,
Kenneth John:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 10th June 2020 with his loving wife Elizabeth by his side at Trinity Home and Hospital Hawera. Dearly loved father of Viti and Mike, and Tania. Loved grandad of Conor, Tyler; Jade, Joshua, Keegan, Inise, & Taukirangi. Loved son of the late John and Melba, and loved father of his and Elizabeth's three stillborn sons. A funeral for Ken will be held on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at the Robert Gibson Hall Manaia, commencing at 11.00am. A private cremation will be held thereafter.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 12 to June 13, 2020
