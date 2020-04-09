PENNINGTON,

Kenneth Ross (Ross):

17.9.1961 - 5.4.2020

Lisa held Ross in her arms as he quietly slipped away, on Sunday night, 5th April 2020, after a long illness. He will be sadly missed by his partner Lisa and their boys Erin and Dylan and their partners. He was very proud of his 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandaughter. Loved youngest son of the late Jim and June Pennington, and brother of Clinton, Laurel, Earl, Gordon, Alan and their partners. Everyone loved Ross and his extended family will miss him too. Ross was privately cremated on Tuesday 7th April but we will celebrate his life at a time to be advised. Our grateful thanks to Hospice for their care.



