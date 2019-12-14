SMITH,
Kenneth Freeman (Ken):
Aged 79 years. Peacefully at home with his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mary, and loved father and father-in-law of the late Ronald; Gerard and Janeen (Napier); Matt (Christchurch); Rachel and Peter (Kaikoura); Gabrielle and Barry; and the late Kevin Hall (Christchurch); Cat and Stevie (Dunedin). Loved Grandad of Hannah and Nathanael, Joshua, Reuben, Michael, Quincy, Claude, Vincent and Martha. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Kaikoura Catholic Church, Grays Lane, Kaikoura, on Tuesday 17 December at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Kaikoura Coastguard may be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019