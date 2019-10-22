Keri BARKER

Guest Book
  • "Keri it's been a pleasure to meet you and journey with you..."
    - Eltham mainly music Duthie
  • "What a legend, a real trooper through it all RIP Keri"
    - Michelle & Paul McLeod
  • "Keri you are an inspiration to all who have had the..."
    - Brian and Janean Bayly
  • "Rest in peace Keri xxx"
    - Jenny Laursen
  • "RIP Keri. Thanks for the years of knowing you through the..."
    - Selena Brogden
Death Notice

BARKER, Keri:
On 21st October 2019, aged 43 years, Keri lost the battle with cancer she had faced head on for her girls. Loved wife and best friend to John. Adored mother to Sophie, and Olivia. Much loved daughter of Dianne and Don, loved sister of Toni. An inspiration to her family, friends, and all who met her. A service for Keri will be held at the Kaponga Town Hall, on Friday 25th October 2019, commencing at 10.00am, after which she will be laid to rest at the Kaponga Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
