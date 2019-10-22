BARKER, Keri:
On 21st October 2019, aged 43 years, Keri lost the battle with cancer she had faced head on for her girls. Loved wife and best friend to John. Adored mother to Sophie, and Olivia. Much loved daughter of Dianne and Don, loved sister of Toni. An inspiration to her family, friends, and all who met her. A service for Keri will be held at the Kaponga Town Hall, on Friday 25th October 2019, commencing at 10.00am, after which she will be laid to rest at the Kaponga Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019