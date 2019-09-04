MUIR, Kerrin Charles:
Passed away peacefully in Coromandel on Friday 30 August 2019, aged 73 years. Son of Cyril Charles Muir and Lillian Mary Muir (both deceased). Loved partner of Ruth. Loved father of Angela, Scott and Kim.
He lived and loved.
Strongly believed in
Peace and Love.
Let nature witness this
lifetime of a Universal Soul.
A service for Kerrin will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 5 September 2019 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Awanui cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019