COOPER,
Kerry Karangatanga
(nee Rawiri):
Passed peacefully at home on Friday 29th May 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sonny. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christopher (dec) and Moana, John, Malissa and Darrell, and Keri. Dearly loved Granny to Tuatahi, Mere, Kerry; Cheryl and Damon, Ariana and Phil, Dejay and Adehl, Cody and Sarah; Tyron, Gypsy and Rani, Laiga, and Nathen, and Great-Granny to her many mokos. Loved daughter of the late Waiwehi and Koha. Kerry will lie at home until Wednesday 3rd June 2020 when, due to current restrictions, a private family service and interment will be held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 1, 2020