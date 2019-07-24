Kevin ANDREWS

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad, but also remembering the..."
  • "Our thoughts are with all the Andrews family with your sad..."
  • "My Condolances to Sheilah & family at this sad time Bev..."
  • "Dear Shielah, Carey and Pip - so sorry to hear that Kev has..."
    - Donna Wiley
  • "Will miss Kevin's smile and happy greetings when ever I saw..."
    - Bruce Johntone
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

ANDREWS, Kevin Howard:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday 22 July 2019, aged 74. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shielah for 50 years. Loved Dad of Carey and Hiro, and Pip. Adored Poppa (Captain Grumpy-Pants) of Mika, and Hiroki. Messages to the Andrews family can be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki in Kevin's memory would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 26 July at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"A fighter now at rest"

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.