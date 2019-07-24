ANDREWS, Kevin Howard:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Monday 22 July 2019, aged 74. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Shielah for 50 years. Loved Dad of Carey and Hiro, and Pip. Adored Poppa (Captain Grumpy-Pants) of Mika, and Hiroki. Messages to the Andrews family can be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki in Kevin's memory would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 26 July at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"A fighter now at rest"
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 24, 2019