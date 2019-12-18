BIESIEK, Kevin Iden:
Went to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ suddenly on Sunday evening, 15 December 2019 while sitting in his armchair. Precious and deeply loved husband of Carolyn (nee Hiestand) for almost 47 years. Dearly loved Dad of Tony, Heidi and Nathan Andrews, and the late Nicholas. Adored Poppa of Chrissie, Kurt, Stefanie, and Keller; Jacob, and Kyle. Messages to the Biesiek family can be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Friday 20 December 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, Jesus, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish,
but have eternal life"
John 3:16.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019