CLEMENT, Kevin David:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Saturday October 3, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Janice. Cherished Dad of Joshua, Aaron, Michelle, Shane, and Nathan. Adored Grandad of his six grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts."
A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at the Stratford Baptist Church, 74 Portia Street, Stratford on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10am, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery. Messages may be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020