Kevin CLEMENT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin CLEMENT.
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Stratford Baptist Church
74 Portia Street
Stratford
View Map
Death Notice

CLEMENT, Kevin David:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Saturday October 3, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Janice. Cherished Dad of Joshua, Aaron, Michelle, Shane, and Nathan. Adored Grandad of his six grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts."
A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at the Stratford Baptist Church, 74 Portia Street, Stratford on Saturday October 10, 2020 at 10am, followed by his burial at Kopuatama Cemetery. Messages may be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.