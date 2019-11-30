FOLEY, Kevin John:
1.1.1956 - 1.12.2017
2 years since we said goodbye, Kevin. Not a day goes by when you are not loved and missed. You are held in our hearts forever. We wish you were here to enjoy the simple pleasures in life that you loved so much: your family and friends, your passion for your business, your boat and fishing, the rugby and a beer. We were so blessed to have you as an amazing Husband, Dad and Grandfather.
Our guiding star and stability; our Anchor.
Fly free Kevin.
We hope wherever you are you are at peace.
Rest in love
until we meet again.
- Liz, Simon and Stacey, Emma and Stephen, and your adored grandchildren Jacob, Mya, Rupert and Audrey X
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019