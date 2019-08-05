HINZ, Kevin Trevor:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 2 August 2019, after a courageous fight, aged 71 years. Beloved son of the late Gloria and Trevor Hinz. He was a proud father of Steven and Steph, Jamie and Paula, Murray and Kasey, David and Nicole. Adored by his grandchildren, Paul and Isabella; Talia, Chontelle, Joseph and Mikayla; Saige, Porsha and Reef. Kevin will be home from Tuesday to visit. All messages to the Hinz family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service to celebrate the life of Kevin will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East New Plymouth on Friday 9 August, 10.30am, thereafter to Mangapouri Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019