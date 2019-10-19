HINZ, Kevin Trevor:

The Hinz family would like to thank everyone for the cards, baking and kind words we received. We would like to thank Dr Hyatt & Dr Williams and the staff from the Renal Unit and the Hospice for their care of dad over the last few years. Also Joe Grey & Murray Elliott for the lovely service and for all the time they spent with dad over the years. We also want to thank Sheree from Abrahams for making everything run smoothly. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to everybody.



