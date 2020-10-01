JURY, Kevin Brian:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Tuesday, 29 September 2020, aged 65. Cherished soulmate of Ngaire (nee Herbert). Loving Dad and father-in-law of Michelle & Evan, Mark & Melinda, Litisha & Rob, and Shane & Sadie. Doting grandad of Jack and Ryan; Kaya and Kobe; Chase and Ryder; Brody, Harry, Lyla and Opie. Beloved son of the late Roy & Eileen. Loved brother of Lynette, Fred (deceased), Trevor, Barry and their families. Donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Jury Family may be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 5 October 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 1, 2020