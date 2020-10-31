JURY, Kevin Brian:

Ngaire, Michelle, Mark, Litisha, Shane and families would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who surrounded them with love and support via visits, kind words, flowers, baking, meals and Hospice donations. Thank you to all who joined us to celebrate Kevin's life, in person and via Live streaming. Special thanks to the Hospice Team for their amazing care and support. Kelsey and the Eagars Funerals team and Beverley McLean, thank you for the wonderful service. Please accept this as our personal thank you.



