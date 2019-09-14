LICHTWARK, Kevin James:
Peacefully at New Vista Rest Home on 11th September 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of Mary for 55 years. Loved and respected Dad of Lynette, Michael, Susan, Vicki, and Michele. Loved Granddad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Kevin's life at the Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero Street, Wanganui, on Tuesday 17th September 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 14, 2019