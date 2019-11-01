McEVOY, Kevin Gerald:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital, with his daughter holding his hand on 30 October 2019; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Deirdre; father and father-in-law of Patrick and Peg, Bridget and Garth, Shaun and Rosetta; grandfather of Richard, Mardie and Alex; brother-in-law of Michael (dec), Peg and Jake (dec), Frances and David (dec), John and Desley, Una and Michael, Erin and Tom. No flowers please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Catholic Church, cnr Pine Avenue and Main Street, Upper Hutt, on Monday 4 November at 11.00am, and thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. The rosary will be recited in the Villa Josephs Chapel (Mercy Chapel), 11-17 Gibbons Street, Upper Hutt, on Sunday 3 November at 7.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019