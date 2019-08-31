Kevin MCLUSKIE

  • "Rest in peace, uncle Kevin. Sympathy to aunty Marie and..."
    - Kathryn .
  • "Deepest sympathy to all the family"
    - Laurence Mahony
McLUSKIE, Kevin Michael:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at Annie Brydon Village, Hawera. Aged 89 years, surrounded by his family. Loved husband of Marie for 66 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Bernard and Kay, Denis and Judy, Patrick and Melissa. Loved Grandad of Jonathon, Louise, Melanie, Spencer, Amelia and William. Great-Grandad of Liam, Hayley and Tegan.

In accordance with Kevin's wishes a private Family service has been held. All communications to 10/97 Argyle Street, Hawera.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019
