MOUAT, Kevin:
Born 19 June 1942 (Stratford) Died 20 May 2020
(Western Australia)
Husband of Carol (deceased) and father of Kylie, Nathan, Nikki, Gareth and Gabrielle. A Funeral Service has been held for Kevin in Perth (WA). A Memorial Service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, commencing at 1.30pm on Friday 12th June 2020. The 12.05pm Mass on that day will be offered for Kevin that he is now at peace in the company of his beloved Carol.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 11, 2020