  • "So sorry to hear of Kevins passing Dot and family, he did..."
    - First NameVicky Last NameWhite
  • "To Dot. My thoughts are with you and your families at this..."
    - maxine hurley
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss Dot sending love and hugs to..."
    - Frank and Diane Haydon
Cleggs Funeral Services
268 High Street
Hawera, Taranaki
4610
062788088
NORTHCOTT, Kevin Robert:
25.08.1940 – 28.10.2019
Unexpectedly after a wonderful day with his family. Loving husband of Dorothy for 58 years. Adored Dad of Robert and Fay, Carolyn and Spencer Rei, Janine and Greg, Leanne and Coolie, Sheryl and Deon Bowlin, and Jeffrey and Natalie. Much loved and adored grandad of Alana, Nicole, Codey, Tegan, Josh, Logan, Jayden, Kyran, Brooke, Liam, Sean, Chresten, Brayton, Stratton, Ethan, Jamie, Bradley, Damien, Mason, Harper, Christopher, Lastisha, and partners. Precious great-grandad of 20 great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in the Kakaramea Hall on Thursday 31st October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

