NORTHCOTT, Kevin Robert:
25.08.1940 – 28.10.2019
Unexpectedly after a wonderful day with his family. Loving husband of Dorothy for 58 years. Adored Dad of Robert and Fay, Carolyn and Spencer Rei, Janine and Greg, Leanne and Coolie, Sheryl and Deon Bowlin, and Jeffrey and Natalie. Much loved and adored grandad of Alana, Nicole, Codey, Tegan, Josh, Logan, Jayden, Kyran, Brooke, Liam, Sean, Chresten, Brayton, Stratton, Ethan, Jamie, Bradley, Damien, Mason, Harper, Christopher, Lastisha, and partners. Precious great-grandad of 20 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in the Kakaramea Hall on Thursday 31st October at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"May he rest in peace"
