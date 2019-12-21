NORTHCOTT, Kevin Robert:
Dot and family wish to thank our wider family, friends and the wonderful community of Kakaramea and Districts who came together to farewell Kevin. Thanks also to the people that travelled from afar. Thank you for the generous gifts of food, koha, flowers, and the many messages and cards. Special thanks to the Kakaramea Hall Committee for your generous time and help of the preparation of the hall and cleaning up after us, we will be forever grateful. Thank you to Gary Prentice for his generosity of the loan and setting up of his sound system. And lastly a huge thank you to our Andrew for conducting a brilliant service, we know it would not have been an easy task but you nailed it, Kevin would have been super proud of you that day. Kevin was a loving Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great-Grandad and we miss him dearly. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019