O'BRIEN, Kevin James:
Three years have passed since we lost our much loved dad and grandad. A wonderful, larger than life man whose passing has left a huge gap in our lives. The world now seems so quiet and empty without your presence.
"A beautiful memory, dearer than gold,
Of a father and grandfather whose worth can never be told,
There's a place in my heart no one can fill,
I miss you, dad/grandad, and always will."
Love and miss you so much
- Raelene, Paul, Connor, Ryan and Sinead xxxxx
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020