O'BRIEN, Kevin James:

In loving memory of my dear husband Kevin whom passed away three years ago, on 3rd February 2017.

"Always so happy, good and kind,

None on this earth your equal would any find,

Loving and faithful to the end of your days,

Loved by your friends and all whom you knew,

One in a million that husband, dad and grandad was you."

As time rolls on I miss you more, what beautiful memories you have left behind.

Love you always, - Marlene xx





