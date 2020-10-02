Kevin PAYNE

Guest Book
  • "To Kathryn and family, so sorry to hear this very sad news...."
    - Julianne Olsen
  • "Sorry to hear the sad news of Kevin's sudden passing. He..."
    - Diana Keith
  • "RIP Kevin, you were an amazing principal and really made my..."
    - Rachel Irvine
  • "Dear Kathryn, boys and families. We are so sorry to hear..."
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are..."
    - Ron and Shirley Callander
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Terracehaven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
Death Notice

PAYNE, Kevin John:
Passed away at home suddenly on Tuesday 29 September 2020. Loved husband of Kathryn, much loved father of Jeremy, Gareth and Brett, and adoring Grandad of Georgia. He is also loved by his boys' partners Hannah, Nancy and Stacey. A service for Kevin will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 6 October, at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North. To view the livestream please email [email protected] Please send message to the Payne family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 2, 2020
