PROBYN, Kevin Thomas:
Peacefully at home with his family on Sunday 31 May 2020, aged 81. Dearly loved husband, best friend, and rock of Debbie. Loved and respected Dad and Pop of Carolyn and Glenn Miller, Mark and Kelly, Julie and Geno Moore, and Dean and their children Daniel and Styx, Liam and Roxie, Caitlin, Hayden, and Christina; Kane, and Meira; McKay, and Callum. Great-pop of Maeve. Former husband and good friend of Hazel. Messages to the Probyn family may be left on Kevin's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/kevin. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Inglewood District Health Trust for their care of Kevin. Please consider a donation in Kevin's memory to this important service. Invited family and friends will celebrate Kevin's amazing life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Thursday 4 June 2020 at 1.25pm followed by his burial at Mangapouri Cemetery. Kevin's wider community is invited to view his service online on his tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 2, 2020